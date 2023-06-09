

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allied Air Enterprises has recalled about 9,255 Armstrong Air and Air Ease gas furnaces due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a component inside the furnace was improperly assembled, causing the furnace to produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) under certain operating conditions, which poses a risk of CO poisoning to the consumer.



The company has asked its customers to contact Allied Air Enterprises to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician who will replace the incorrect component.



Allied Air Enterprises is contacting all known distributors directly, who will work with dealers to contact all known consumers who purchased the recalled units.



The recall involves the Armstrong and Airease brand names with the model numbers A96UH1E045B12S, A96UH1E070B12S, and/or A96UH1E110C20S.



The recalled furnaces were sold through authorized HVAC dealers nationwide from September 2022 through March 2023 for between $1,800 and $3,400.



