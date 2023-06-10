

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bell Sports has recalled about 15,000 Giro Merit helmets due to the risk of head injury.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.



The recall only involves Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023. The recalled Giro Merit helmet can be identified by the model's name 'Merit' on the rear/side of the helmet. It can also be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model's name 'Merit' written on it and also GH230.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Giro Merit helmets and contact Giro for a free replacement helmet or a full refund.



Epicenter Cycling, Freewheel Bike West Bank, Velotech and other stores nationwide, online at Giro.com, Backcountry.com and other websites from September 2021 through January 2023 for about $220.



