

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia SpA (TIAOF.PK, TI) said on Monday that as part of the competitive bidding process, it has received two new non-binding offers for Netco.



The offers were made by the consortium formed by CdP Equity S.p.A. and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie Group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR).



The Board will examine the two offers on June 19 and 22, after preliminary probe by the related parties committee, the Italian telecom firm said in a statement.



As announced last year, Telecom Italia has outlined the potential separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCO).



NetCo covers the fixed network, both primary and secondary, as well as domestic and international wholesale businesses. ServiceCo includes TIM Enterprise, TIM Consumer and TIM Brasil.



