

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial media tycoon who served as Italy's Prime Minister for four terms, has died.



He will be given a state funeral Wednesday, state-owned public broadcaster RAI reported.



The 86-year-old leader, who has been suffering from leukemia, died at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Monday.



The billionaire, who built a vast business empire that included TV networks, publishing companies, advertising agencies and football clubs AC Milan and AC Monza, entered politics in the 1990s.



Berlusconi, who once described himself as the 'Jesus Christ of politics,' launched his Forza Italia party in 1994.



Italy's longest serving post-war prime minister, Berlusconi served for a total of nine years.



His political career was marked by controversies over the decades, some of which led him to legal battles. They included charges of tax evasion, bribery and sex scandals.



In 2013 he was banned from public office for tax fraud.



Berlusconi's death marks the end of an era in Italian politics.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was sports minister in Berlusconi's cabinet in 2008, said he was 'above all a fighter.'



Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte recalled Berlusconi 'never lacked courage, passion, and tenacity.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken