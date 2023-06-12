

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc declined to 4-day lows of 0.9076 against the dollar and 0.9761 against the euro, off its early highs of 0.9015 and 0.9692, respectively.



The franc weakened to a 4-day low of 153.53 against the yen, from an early high of 154.75.



The currency may locate support around 139.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the dollar and 1.00 against the euro.



