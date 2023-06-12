Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.633p. The highest price paid per share was 526.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,826,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,218,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1424

524.600

16:12:00

1567

524.400

16:08:15

1544

524.600

16:04:39

1574

524.200

16:00:36

1468

524.000

15:55:09

928

524.000

15:55:09

499

524.000

15:55:09

1565

523.800

15:50:19

1526

524.200

15:47:31

1462

524.400

15:46:45

1454

523.200

15:37:59

1520

523.400

15:34:20

800

523.800

15:30:24

1549

524.000

15:30:09

1565

523.800

15:28:22

1456

523.400

15:17:28

1568

523.600

15:16:24

1432

524.000

15:12:22

1551

523.800

15:10:23

630

523.400

15:03:20

630

523.400

15:03:20

1660

523.200

15:01:01

1405

523.200

14:59:12

1

524.200

14:53:59

1510

524.200

14:53:59

1576

524.600

14:50:38

1514

524.200

14:47:34

157

524.400

14:44:23

1240

524.400

14:44:23

1514

524.600

14:44:21

1394

524.600

14:43:22

146

524.600

14:43:22

144

524.800

14:41:30

482

524.800

14:41:30

951

524.800

14:41:30

1532

524.000

14:35:03

68

523.800

14:32:36

1398

523.800

14:32:36

382

523.600

14:31:21

1257

523.600

14:31:21

1407

524.000

14:30:39

850

524.000

14:28:07

686

524.000

14:28:07

513

525.000

14:14:32

317

525.000

14:14:32

625

525.000

14:14:32

586

525.000

14:14:32

783

525.000

14:14:32

8

525.000

13:56:43

1545

525.000

13:56:43

1391

525.000

13:55:15

1436

525.000

13:51:42

1520

526.000

13:49:02

1591

526.200

13:43:09

1664

525.400

13:29:40

1478

525.600

13:18:10

259

525.400

13:08:55

1224

525.400

13:08:55

1382

525.200

12:49:50

1287

525.000

12:42:58

187

525.000

12:42:58

1573

524.800

12:19:40

1544

524.600

12:12:08

1585

524.600

12:08:20

1566

523.200

11:54:03

32

522.800

11:37:06

1472

522.800

11:37:06

1424

523.600

11:32:16

158

523.000

11:19:04

1267

523.000

11:19:04

1441

523.800

11:11:39

1596

524.800

11:10:55

329

525.000

11:10:51

1219

525.000

11:10:51

1

525.200

10:56:59

1468

525.200

10:56:59

1569

525.400

10:56:59

1462

524.800

10:44:43

1417

524.600

10:28:56

1355

524.800

10:17:50

1540

525.200

10:05:10

1348

525.000

10:00:38

1562

525.400

10:00:10

1252

525.600

09:36:04

318

525.600

09:36:04

1552

525.000

09:18:49

617

525.800

09:11:48

888

525.800

09:11:48

1549

525.000

09:02:31

1561

524.800

08:53:33

637

525.600

08:36:16

831

525.600

08:36:16

1500

525.800

08:25:38

1488

526.800

08:25:30

654

525.200

08:16:53

722

525.200

08:16:53

1646

525.400

08:16:53

189

526.000

08:13:09

630

526.000

08:13:09

631

526.000

08:13:09

1504

526.800

08:12:37

843

525.600

08:06:02

727

525.600

08:06:02

143

526.400

08:05:28

1408

526.400

08:05:28


© 2023 PR Newswire
