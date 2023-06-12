Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
12 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.633p. The highest price paid per share was 526.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,826,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,218,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1424
524.600
16:12:00
1567
524.400
16:08:15
1544
524.600
16:04:39
1574
524.200
16:00:36
1468
524.000
15:55:09
928
524.000
15:55:09
499
524.000
15:55:09
1565
523.800
15:50:19
1526
524.200
15:47:31
1462
524.400
15:46:45
1454
523.200
15:37:59
1520
523.400
15:34:20
800
523.800
15:30:24
1549
524.000
15:30:09
1565
523.800
15:28:22
1456
523.400
15:17:28
1568
523.600
15:16:24
1432
524.000
15:12:22
1551
523.800
15:10:23
630
523.400
15:03:20
630
523.400
15:03:20
1660
523.200
15:01:01
1405
523.200
14:59:12
1
524.200
14:53:59
1510
524.200
14:53:59
1576
524.600
14:50:38
1514
524.200
14:47:34
157
524.400
14:44:23
1240
524.400
14:44:23
1514
524.600
14:44:21
1394
524.600
14:43:22
146
524.600
14:43:22
144
524.800
14:41:30
482
524.800
14:41:30
951
524.800
14:41:30
1532
524.000
14:35:03
68
523.800
14:32:36
1398
523.800
14:32:36
382
523.600
14:31:21
1257
523.600
14:31:21
1407
524.000
14:30:39
850
524.000
14:28:07
686
524.000
14:28:07
513
525.000
14:14:32
317
525.000
14:14:32
625
525.000
14:14:32
586
525.000
14:14:32
783
525.000
14:14:32
8
525.000
13:56:43
1545
525.000
13:56:43
1391
525.000
13:55:15
1436
525.000
13:51:42
1520
526.000
13:49:02
1591
526.200
13:43:09
1664
525.400
13:29:40
1478
525.600
13:18:10
259
525.400
13:08:55
1224
525.400
13:08:55
1382
525.200
12:49:50
1287
525.000
12:42:58
187
525.000
12:42:58
1573
524.800
12:19:40
1544
524.600
12:12:08
1585
524.600
12:08:20
1566
523.200
11:54:03
32
522.800
11:37:06
1472
522.800
11:37:06
1424
523.600
11:32:16
158
523.000
11:19:04
1267
523.000
11:19:04
1441
523.800
11:11:39
1596
524.800
11:10:55
329
525.000
11:10:51
1219
525.000
11:10:51
1
525.200
10:56:59
1468
525.200
10:56:59
1569
525.400
10:56:59
1462
524.800
10:44:43
1417
524.600
10:28:56
1355
524.800
10:17:50
1540
525.200
10:05:10
1348
525.000
10:00:38
1562
525.400
10:00:10
1252
525.600
09:36:04
318
525.600
09:36:04
1552
525.000
09:18:49
617
525.800
09:11:48
888
525.800
09:11:48
1549
525.000
09:02:31
1561
524.800
08:53:33
637
525.600
08:36:16
831
525.600
08:36:16
1500
525.800
08:25:38
1488
526.800
08:25:30
654
525.200
08:16:53
722
525.200
08:16:53
1646
525.400
08:16:53
189
526.000
08:13:09
630
526.000
08:13:09
631
526.000
08:13:09
1504
526.800
08:12:37
843
525.600
08:06:02
727
525.600
08:06:02
143
526.400
08:05:28
1408
526.400
08:05:28