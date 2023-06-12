

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes on Monday, revealing the sales attracted mixed demand.



While the three-year note auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.202 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.695 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.93.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.791 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The Treasury sold $35 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.448 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken