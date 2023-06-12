Gama Explorations Inc.: Gama Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskox Project, Northwest Territories, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA) (FSE:N79) (OTCQB:GMMAF) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Report"). The Report, titled "Technical Report on the Muskox Project, Northwestern Territories, Canada" dated June 8, 2023, is available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GAMA) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Project located approximately 40 km east of the city of Yellowknife, owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec and has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Big Onion Copper-Molybdenum Project in northern British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

