Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: BBRD) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: BBCMF) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the exploration camp permit for its maiden drill program has been issued.

The exploration camp permit reduces the travel distance of Blackbird's personnel by roughly 70 km. The effect of using a road-side camp will reduce the total helicopter hours required, lower the overall cost of the maiden drill program, and reduce the likelihood of weather delays.

The Company is further pleased to announce it has selected Groundtruth Drilling as its drill contractor. Groundtruth Drilling operates effective RC drill rigs that are excellent for first-pass fly drill programs such as the one planned on the Tyee Project. Using RC drilling, the Company expects to be able to test a minimum of 6 targets.

"We are happy to report the issuance of the first of three permits for our coming exploration program," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, Interim CEO of Blackbird. "We are also pleased to be working with Groundtruth Drilling. Groundtruth knows this region well and is capable of executing efficient drill programs on time and within budget. With the receipt of the camp permit, we expect that our ATI and forestry permits will be issued in short order. The Company is keen to start drilling and will update investors on the permitting and mobilization progress."

The Company has an initial 20 drill holes planned for a total of 1,200 meters of drilling. These drillholes will all test near-surface occurrences, with proven mineralization, to a depth of roughly 60 m. Initial targets planned include four high-priority titanium occurrences, and two high-priority nickel occurrences. Most of the occurrences are only poorly exposed. A notable exception is the NS trend target, where massive ilmenite with an average grade of 31.56 % TiO2 in 8 grab samples occurs in intermittent exposure over 300m strike length. For further details on the Company's planned drilling program see the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024.

About the Tyee Critical Metals Project

The Tyee Critical Metals Project is a 100% owned 625 km2 critical metals project with surface mineralization of copper, nickel, cobalt, titanium, vanadium, and scandium 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre in Quebec. There are no encumbrances or underlying NSR interests on the property.

The project covers a large portion of the Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex. The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world, owned by Rio Tinto. This mine has been producing high grade titanium for the past 75 years and is located 100 km to the south of the Tyee Critical Metals Project.

Blackbird Critical Metals acquired the Tyee Critical Metals Project in 2022 and flew a property wide SkyTEM geophysical survey of over 3,500 line km at 200 m line spacing. The detailed geophysical data revealed over 60 conductive targets that were followed up with ground exploration. The ground exploration yielded 8 large occurrences of massive ilmenite with grades of up to 36% TiO2 and 4 occurrences with nickel and copper mineralization of up to 0.75% Ni and 0.81% Cu in gossans.

Qualified person

Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.

Blackbird is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BBRD), the OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: BBCMF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical metal properties containing minerals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company owns 100% of the Tyee Critical Metals Project located in North-Eastern Quebec and has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories.

