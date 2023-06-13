

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Monday said it has reached deal with the Attorney General of Kentucky to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the drug maker.



According to the deal, Teva will pay the state $1.407 million, and the state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once payment has been made.



This is the sixth settlement of price-fixing claims that Teva has reached in the U.S. to date.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken