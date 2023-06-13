

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy (DUK) said that it agreed to sell its unregulated utility scale Commercial Renewables business to Brookfield Renewable at an enterprise value of about $2.8 billion, including non-controlling tax equity interests and the assumption of debt.



Duke Energy expects net proceeds from the transaction to be about $1.1 billion. It will utilize the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and avoid additional holding company debt issuances.



According to the company, the sale agreement for the Commercial Renewables business platform includes more than 3,400 megawatts (alternating current) of utility scale solar, wind and battery storage across the U.S., net of joint venture partners ownership, in addition to operations, new project development, and current projects under construction. The primary operations of the Commercial Renewables business will remain in Charlotte, N.C. and the Duke Energy employees that support the business will transition over to Brookfield to maintain business continuity for its operations and customers.



The sale is expected to close by the end of 2023.



Duke Energy said it also continues to make strong progress on a separate sale underway for its distributed energy business, which is also expected to close by year-end 2023.



