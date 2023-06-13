

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Chubb Limited (CB) said that its board has authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program. The program is effective July 1, 2023 and has no expiration date. The company's existing share repurchase authorization will remain effective through June 30, 2023.



The company noted that the share repurchases, which are subject to market conditions, other business considerations and applicable legal requirements, may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated repurchases or through option or other forward transactions



