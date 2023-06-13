

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home builder Bellway Plc (BWY.L) said that it is on track to deliver full year volume output of around 11,000 homes compared to 11,198 homes in the prior year. The overall average selling price is expected to be around 300,000 pounds compared to 314,399 pounds in the prior year.



In financial year 2024, the company continues to expect a lower year-on-year volume output.



The interim dividend has been held at 45.0 pence per share will be paid on 3 July 2023. The Board also continues to expect to maintain the total dividend for financial year 2023, in line with the prior year payment of 140.0 pence per share, the company said.



The 100 million pounds share buyback program is progressing well, and 1.87 million shares have been purchased at a cost of 44.0 million pounds in the period.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken