

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) on Tuesday said it plans to invest $3 billion in its Data & AI practice over three years.



'Our expanded Data & AI practice brings together the full power and breadth of Accenture in creating industry-specific solutions that will help our clients harness AI's full potential to reshape their strategy, technology, and ways of working, driving innovation and value responsibly and faster than ever before,' said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.



Accenture's expanded Data & AI practice will offer new industry solutions and pre-built models to companies across 19 industries to help them enhance value.



The company plans to invest in assets, acquisitions and ventures. It also launched AI Navigator for Enterprise platform.



Accenture said it intends to double its AI talent to 80,000 people through hiring, acquisitions and training.



