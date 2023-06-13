

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 10 people were killed in Russian missile attacks targeting civilian centers in the home city of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskys Tuesday.



Rescue workers are searching for survivors trapped under rubble in several civilian buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, reports say.



28 people were injured in the attack carried out by Russian forces in the early hours.



Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down most of the 14 cruise missiles and intercepted one of four Iran-made Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported Russian attacks in the northeastern regions of Sumy and Kharkiv.



Pro-Kremlin military blogger Yuri Kotenok wrote on the messaging app Telegram that Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev was killed in a missile attack in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are reportedly making some gains in intense clashes with Russian forces along the borders of the eastern Donetsk and southern Zaporizhzhia regions.



'Ukrainian Defense forces continue the defense operation in the Bakhmut direction. Our soldiers are advancing, the enemy is losing ground on the flanks,' Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, said Tuesday.



