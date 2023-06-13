

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House announced that Tom Perez will be serving as Senior Advisor, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Assistant to President Joe Biden.



He replaces Julie Rodriguez, who left her post last month to serve as campaign manager of Biden's 2024 presidential campaign.



A former Labor Department secretary and chairman of the Democratic National Committee, he brings decades of experience to the White House, having served in local, state, and federal government.



Perez served as Labor Secretary under President Barack Obama.



He was also assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department.



Perez led the Demoratic Party four four years since 2017.



'I've known Tom for years and I look forward to working together again,' Biden said in a statement.



'His perspective and relationships as a former county councilman, a top civil rights attorney, and Secretary of Labor will be invaluable as we continue to work on government to implement our Invest in America and continue to make our government work for the people and for communities across the country,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Press briefing.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken