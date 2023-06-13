

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a setback it suffered around mid afternoon.



Firm European markets amid a slew of encouraging economic data, including a report on U.S. consumer price inflation, helped underpin sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 26.02 points or 0.23% at 11,327.27. The index, which climbed to 11,348.15 in early trades, touched a low of 11,275.51 around mid afternoon.



Kuehne & Nagel rallied nearly 5%. Partners Group surged more than 2.5%, Richemont climbed 2% and Sika gained 1.78%. ABB advanced 1.35%.



Logitech, Holcim, Alcon, Lonza Group and Givaudan ended higher by 0.55 to 1%.



Novartis ended nearly 1% down. Nestle shed about 0.5%, while Zurich Insurance Group, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding declined marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris soared nearly 25%. VAT Group ended stronger by 3.77%. Lindt & Spruengli and Georg Fischer gained 2.1% and 2%, respectively.



SGS, Flughafen Zurich, Helvetia, Straumann Holding, AMS, Clariant and Adecco also ended higher.



Tecan Group, Meyer Burger Tech and Bachem Holding ended lower by 2.4 to 3%. Swiss Prime Site, Temenos Group and SIG Combibloc also ended notably lower.



