

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) Tuesday announced that CEO and President Bracken Darrell will be departing to pursue another opportunity.



Darrell's resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech's board of directors is effective today, but he will remain with the company over the coming month to ensure a seamless transition.



The company has appointed board member Guy Gecht as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.



'As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech's board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company's strategy,' said Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board.



