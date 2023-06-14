Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed TXO Blockchain (TXO) on June 13, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TXO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on June 13, 2023.





The TXO Protocol provides a blockchain interface to various platforms for collaboration and operation. Its native token, TXO, listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on June 13, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing TXO Blockchain

TXO Blockchain (TXO) provides a blockchain interface to various platforms for collaboration and operation.

This ecosystem encompasses a variety of platforms, ranging from food services to product and lifestyle A/S. It operates as a protocol business with established rules, aiming to transition from traditional platform businesses.

The TXO DEX & DeFi Platform, a part of the TXO Platform Ecosystem, is designed as a broker that allows people to lend or borrow TXO Tokens. This platform is intended to facilitate transactions, which plays a critical role in the overall mission of the TXO Blockchain.

About TXO Token

Based on ERC-20, TXO has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens. The token distribution is as follows: 15% for operations, 20% for marketing, 15% for partners, 15% for the team and advisors, and the remaining 45% is held by the foundation. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on June 13, 2023, investors who are interested in TXO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

