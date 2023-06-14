

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa r.e. said it is partnering with Meyer Burger Technology AG to procure solar panels from its production site in Goodyear, Arizona. BayWa r.e. commits to procuring 1.25 GW of modules over a span of 5 years from Meyer Burger's facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The offtake agreement is one of two announced by Meyer Berger in March 2023.



BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC is a fully integrated utility-scale solar developer in North America. Meyer Burger Technology AG is a solar technology company which aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company.



