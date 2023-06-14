

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a precision mechanical engineering company, Wednesday reported net results before taxes of 112 million euros for the full year, higher than 51 million euros in the previous year, helped particularly by growth in Packaging Solutions segment.



Net results after taxes increased to 91 million euros or 0.30 euros per share from 33 million euros or 0.11 euros per share a year ago.



Annual sales rose to 2.435 billion euros from 2.183 billion euros last year. In the Packaging Solutions segment sales were 1.158 billion euros compared with 925 million euros last year.



Looking forward, Heidelberger expects sales for financial year 2023-2024 in line with the previous year's figure of 2.435 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken