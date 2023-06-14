Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alligator Bioscience TO 6 (326/23)

At the request of Alligator Bioscience AB, Alligator Bioscience AB equity rights will be traded on Small Cap Stockholm as from June 15, 2023. Security name: Alligator Bioscience TO 6 ----------------------------------------- Short name: ATORX TO 6 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020179653 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295632 ----------------------------------------- Terms: Eight (8) warrants of series TO 6 will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of ten (10) trading days preceding August 15, 2023, however not less than SEK 0.40. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr August 17 - 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last August 29, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Financial Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call or emial Jacob Lejdborg on +46 703 40 57 77 or jacob.lejdborg@redeye.se