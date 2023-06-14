Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL
Frankfurt
14.06.23
09:08 Uhr
0,046 Euro
-0,017
-27,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2023 | 10:58
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alligator Bioscience TO 6 (326/23)

At the request of Alligator Bioscience AB, Alligator Bioscience AB equity
rights will be traded on Small Cap Stockholm as from June 15, 2023. 



Security name: Alligator Bioscience TO 6
-----------------------------------------
Short name:   ATORX TO 6        
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020179653       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  295632          
-----------------------------------------

Terms: Eight (8) warrants of series TO 6 will entitle the holder to subscribe 
     for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company at an exercise price   
     corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the
     Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of ten (10) trading
     days preceding August 15, 2023, however not less than SEK 0.40.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr August 17 - 31, 2023                          
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  August 29, 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Financial Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call or emial Jacob Lejdborg on +46 703 40
57 77 or jacob.lejdborg@redeye.se
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.