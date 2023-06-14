Hitek Global Inc. Receives Government Reward for Successful Listing on Nasdaq

XIAMEN, China, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, announced today that it received a government reward (the "Reward") of RMB 1 million for its successful listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 31, 2023. This significant recognition highlights the Company's contribution to the local business community.



The Reward, bestowed by the local government, underscores the positive impact the Company has had on the community. By going public, the Company has not only achieved a significant milestone in its corporate journey but has also demonstrated its adherence to transparency, accountability, and corporate governance standards.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "We are extremely honored to receive this government reward, which signifies the recognition and support from our local authorities. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our talented team. We are grateful to the local government for their continuous support and encouragement throughout our journey. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to maintaining our position as a trusted service provider in the IT consulting and solutions industry. We will continue to leverage our expertise, advanced technologies, and strategic partnerships to drive digital innovation and deliver value to our clients."

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com