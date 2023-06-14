

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.



At the meeting held at the White House, the leaders discussed the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine for transatlantic security and the importance of continuing to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense.



They welcomed the support that Allies and partners are providing bilaterally to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.



They also discussed the need for Allies to build on the 2014 Wales Summit defense investment pledge.



In addition, the leaders underscored their shared desire to welcome Sweden to the Alliance as soon as possible.



Sweden's accession process will be completed only after Turkey and Hungary conclude their ratification processes.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on returning PKK militants for his country's ratification of Sweden's bid to join NATO.



The North Atlantic Council's approval of the applications for NATO membership requires ratification by the parliaments of all the countries of the 31-member bloc.



Hungary and Turkey remains the only NATO members that have not yet ratified the instrument of ratification of Sweden's Accession Protocols.



President Biden conveyed that he is looking forward to hosting NATO Allies in Washington, D.C. during July 9-11.



The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 75th anniversary summit is scheduled to be held at the capital of Lithuania on July 11 and 12.



