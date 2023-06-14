

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's cloud-based service Amazon Web Services are operating normally after a previously reported outage.



According to the AWS Health Dashboard, 'The issue has been resolved and all AWS Services are operating normally.'



Outage tracking website Downdetector.com had indicated on Tuesday that about 12,000 users faced issues while accessing the service.



'We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region,' the AWS status page showed at the time, according to Reuters.



'We have identified the root cause as an issue with AWS Lambda, and are actively working toward resolution,' it added.



AWS Lambda is a service that lets customers run computer programs without having to manage any underlying servers.



