

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing strength for much of the session, treasuries saw considerable volatility in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices pulled back into negative territory but rebounded going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.796 percent.



The ten-year yield closed lower for the first time in four sessions, pulling back off Tuesday's three-month closing high.



The late-day volatility in the bond market came as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision.



While the Fed announced its widely expected decision to pause its interest rate increases following ten consecutive rate hikes, the central bank also forecast additional increases later this year.



The Fed said it has decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5.25 percent, marking the first time the central bank has left rates unchanged since January 2022.



Leaving rates unchanged will allow the Federal Open Market Committee the opportunity to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy, the Fed said.



However, the central bank's latest projections suggest the Fed plans to resume raising rates later this year, forecasting a rate of 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.



If the Fed decided to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the central bank will raise rates two more times this year.



Back in March, the Fed has predicted interest rates would be at 5.1 percent at the end of the year, in line with the current 5 to 5.25 percent range.



The forecast for additional rate hikes this year comes as the Fed raised its forecast for annual core consumer price growth to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent.



'The Fed today left rates unchanged, but signaled a clear intention to continue hiking rates in 2023 and keeping rates high in 2024,' said Chris Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial.



He added, 'As much as inflation is moving in the right direction, it is moving slowly, and the Fed remains frustrated with its inability to move the needle on the unemployment rate.'



The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for July 25-26, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 61.5 percent chance of a 25 basis point increase.



While reaction to the Fed announcement may continue to impact trading on Thursday, traders are also likely to keep an eye on a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken