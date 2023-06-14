

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the Santa Clara-based semiconductor company, has introduced its latest artificial intelligence or AI chip, the MI300X, as part of its efforts to rival chipmaker Nvidia in the rapidly expanding AI-driven business tools market. Touted as 'the world's most advanced accelerator for generative AI,' the MI300X chip is expected to garner interest from major cloud providers such as Amazon and Microsoft. However, AMD has not disclosed any specific partnerships with cloud providers for the chip's utilization.



Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA, predicted that AMD's MI300 processor would attract significant attention from cloud providers and compete with Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchip. Zino also highlighted AMD's strengthened collaboration with Microsoft, suggesting that the company is reportedly developing a customized processor chip for AI workloads within Microsoft's ecosystem.



AMD CEO Lisa Su showcased the new technology during a recent event in San Francisco, demonstrating the company's commitment to AI advancement.



AMD joins a growing list of technology firms seeking to capitalize on the rising demand from businesses for AI tools capable of analyzing data, aiding decision-making processes, and potentially automating certain human tasks. The focus has shifted towards 'generative AI' tools, including systems like ChatGPT, capable of producing written content, images, computer code, and other media upon command.



Nvidia, also headquartered in Santa Clara, has established itself as a frontrunner in providing AI chips, encompassing specialized computing hardware designed to handle AI system training tasks involving extensive data sets.



Nvidia, already one of the world's most valuable companies, recently surpassed the trillion-dollar mark in market capitalization. The company expects substantial revenue growth, partially driven by its AI chip offerings, further solidifying its position in the AI industry.



The competition between AMD and Nvidia in the AI market underscores the significance of AI technologies and their potential to transform various sectors. As companies increasingly seek AI-driven solutions, the development of advanced AI chips will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI-powered tools and applications.



