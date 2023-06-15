

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance services company Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), said on Thursday that it has appointed Antonio Simoes as the new chief executive officer of the group, effective January 1, 2024.



Simoes will be succeeding Nigel Wilson who will retire.



Simoes will be joining from Banco Santander where he has been Regional Head of Europe. He has served in executive roles in companies like HSBC, Global Private Banking and has been a partner of McKinsey & Company.



On Wednesday, shares of Legal & General Group, closed at 238 pence up 0.98% or 2.30 pence on the London Stock exchange.



