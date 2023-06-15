

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net sales increased 6 percent. In local currencies, net sales were flat compared with last year.



In the quarter, net sales were 57.62 billion Swedish kronor, up from last year's 54.50 billion kronor.



The company noted that sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions on several of H&M group's large markets. June has got off to a good start, it said.



The company is scheduled to release its six-month report on June 29.



