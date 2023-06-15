

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS AG (HUGSF.PK), a German fashion company, said on Thursday that it aims to touch its previous mid-term sales target of 4 billion euros already this year, two years ahead of plan.



Further, the company has raised its guidance for 2025. This reflects ongoing strong surge in brand momentum as well as additional efficiency gains to be realized in operations.



HUGO BOSS now projects revenue of around 5 billion euros by 2025. This represents a strong compound average growth rate of 11 percent compared with the 3.7 billion euros of fiscal 2022.



EBIT is now projected to grow to a level of at least 600 million euros by 2025 against its previous outlook of around 480 million euros. Consequently, the Group now targets an EBIT margin of at least 12 percent by 2025 against its previous guidance of around 12 percent.



