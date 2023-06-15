

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pet healthcare company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) announced Thursday the launch of the first veterinary diagnostic test for detecting kidney injury in cats and dogs.



According to a recent IDEXX survey, as many as one-third of kidney cases seen by veterinarians are related to kidney injury, and a diagnosis can be challenging due to subtle or nonspecific signs.



The IDEXX Cystatin B Test will be included in test panels assessing renal health, uncovering new clinical insights for an estimated two million patient visits annually.



These tests will be run at IDEXX Reference Laboratories starting later this year in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to introduce the test in Europe in 2024.



IDEXX SDMA testing provides veterinarians with unmatched insights into kidney function, and the IDEXX Cystatin B Test will enhance their view into kidney health by detecting injury and providing additional clarity when a change in kidney function may not be apparent.



Together, the IDEXX Cystatin B and IDEXX SDMA tests offer a comprehensive view of the kidneys by uncovering structural injury and impaired kidney function.



