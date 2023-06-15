

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Economic announcements will be highlighted on Thursday. Investors might react to the weekly jobless claims, retail sales as well as industrial production.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 113.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq climbed 53.16 points or 0.4 percent to 13,626.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 4,372.59.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week are scheduled at 248K, while it was up 261K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 14.5, while it was down 10.4 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Retail Sales for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in April.



Empire State Manufacturing Index for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 15.1, while it was down 31.8 in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for May is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in April.



Industrial Production for May will be revealed at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.1 percent, while in April it was up 0.5 percent.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for April will be announced at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 104 bcf.



Five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS will be announced at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.389 trillion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares rose notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.74 percent to 3,252.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.17 percent to 19,828.92.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average settled marginally lower at 33,485.49. The broader Topix index also finished marginally lower at 2,293.97.



Australian markets rose slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 edged up 0.19 percent to 7,175.30. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.21 percent higher at 7,370.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 63.02 points or 0.86 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 119.30 points or 0.73 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 6.03 points or 0.08 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 3.20 points or 0.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.73 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken