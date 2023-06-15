

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $962 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $664 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $45.17 billion from $44.60 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $962 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $45.17 Bln vs. $44.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.60



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken