

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced on Thursday that it has estimated catastrophe losses of $885 million for May. After-tax, the losses amount to $699 million. These losses were primarily driven by 12 events, totaling approximately $893 million.



Notably, two wind and hail events accounted for about 70 percent of the total losses. When combined with April's catastrophe losses, the total for April and May reaches $1.68 billion, on a pre-tax basis.



During May, the Allstate brand implemented a series of auto rate increases across 15 locations. These rate adjustments resulted in a premium impact of 1.6 percent for the brand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken