RACING FORCE S.P.A.: Racing Force Group partners on F1 movie from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski

The movie producer company chose the OMP racewear, Bell Racing helmets and Racing Spirit teamwear to equip the main characters

Racing Force Group is proud to announce the partnership agreement with the new FIA Formula 1 World Championship-based movie alongside seven-time champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment. Group's brands OMP, Bell Racing Helmets and Racing Spirit have been designated to supply racewear, helmets and team uniforms for the fictional characters on which the plot will be focused.

All the Racing Force fireproof and head safety products used in the movie making process will be fully compliant to the real racing rigorous FIA homologation standards.

Director Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner; Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Plan B Entertainment; and, the whole F1 community - including Formula 1, the ten teams, and the FIA. The untitled Formula 1 racing feature stars two-time Academy Awards winner Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger ("Top Gun: Maverick") writes the screenplay.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZiaZMhsYpuZnp9rksmbb2qZbmdhyJOcbGTKlmFtlp/KamxjxZhpbMidZnFhmWpr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80455-230615-eng-racing-force-group-partners-on-f1-movie.pdf