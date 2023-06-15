Travel more for less with unmatched benefits and surprise gifts

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) through its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, is excited to announce the launch of Yatra Prime, an innovative subscription service set to redefine travel experiences through a host of exceptional benefits.

As pioneers in the travel industry, Yatra takes a leap forward with Yatra Prime, an offering designed to elevate travel experiences with unmatched convenience and exclusive luxuries. Subscribers to Yatra Prime are set to enjoy an array of remarkable benefits that will make their journeys more affordable, convenient, and enjoyable than ever before.

Some key features of Yatra Prime include the elimination of convenience fees on top of ongoing offers, access to exclusive fares on domestic air tickets, and priority access to VIP customer support. To add an extra layer of value, Yatra Prime subscribers can also enjoy milestone-based rewards. As part of the launch, a special introductory offer will be made available to the first 10,000 subscribers, promising even more exclusive benefits and privileges.

Yatra Prime promises to deliver unparalleled value to its customers across all channels. Members can enjoy zero convenience fees in conjunction with ongoing bank promotions and deals, offering significant savings for travelers. Throughout their membership, customers will also have the chance to earn Yatra vouchers by reaching spending milestones, ranging from INR 1 Lakh to INR 10 Lakhs.

Speaking on the launch of Yatra Prime, Dhruv Shringi, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "We are thrilled to introduce Yatra Prime, our exclusive subscription offering with a host of benefits for our valued members. As the travel segment returns to its pre-COVID vigour, customers are actively seeking elevated services, memorable experiences, and personalized engagements with brands. Understanding these evolving demands, Yatra Prime aims to surpass their expectations by providing unparalleled value and convenience, ensuring an extraordinary travel journey. Amidst the surge in summer travel bookings, Yatra Prime will significantly enhance the travel experiences of all individuals, especially those traveling with families. Customers can expect instant savings on their bookings, adding even more value to their journeys."

Understanding the importance of personalization in customer satisfaction, Yatra Prime extends beyond conventional travel offerings by providing a multitude of tailored options for its members. Yatra Prime members can enjoy access to special fares on domestic flights not available to the general public.

To become a Yatra Prime member, customers need to log in/register to their Yatra account and click on the Yatra Prime tab to purchase the subscription. Benefits can be claimed for a maximum of two bookings per month and six bookings during the six-month membership period. The subscription can be renewed from the Yatra Prime landing page. Please note, once purchased, the membership cannot be cancelled, transferred, or replaced.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited, herein after referred to as "Yatra India") whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra India is India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 813 large corporate customers and approximately 58,000 registered SME customers and the second largest consumer online travel company (OTC) in the country in terms of gross booking revenue for Fiscal 2020 (Source: CRISIL Report). Leisure and business travelers use Yatra India's mobile applications, its website, www.yatra.com, and its other offerings and services to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of travel-related services. These services include domestic and international air ticketing on nearly all Indian and international airlines, as well as bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings and ancillary services within India. With approximately 103,000 hotels in approximately 1,400 cities and towns in India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, Yatra India has the largest hotel inventory amongst key Indian online travel agency (OTA) players (Source: CRISIL Report). Yatra India also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

