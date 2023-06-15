

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has vetoed a Republican-supported Senate Resolution that would have repealed a rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that set stronger vehicle emissions standards to reduce air pollution by heavy-duty trucks.



The Senate passed S.J. Res. 11, that would disapprove the rule entitled 'Control of Air Pollution From New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards,' by a 50-49 vote.



The House later passed it by 221 to 203 votes.



This rule amends the Environmental Protection Agency's heavy-duty emissions control program - including its standards, test procedures, and other requirements - to further reduce the air quality impacts of heavy-duty engines.



EVA's heavy-duty emissions control program cuts pollution, boosts public health, and advances environmental justice in communities across the country.



It will prevent hundreds of premature deaths; thousands of childhood asthma cases; and millions of missed school days every year, according to President Joe Biden.



In a message to the Senate returning the resolution without his approval, Biden said it would deny communities these health benefits by resulting in weaker emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles and engines, which are significant sources of pollutants that threaten public health.



'If enacted, the resolution would squander $36 billion in benefits to society - and an opportunity to lead on the defining crisis of our time,' he added.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken