

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has reached a $23 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company shared users' search information with third-party websites without their consent.



While denying the claims of sharing information, Google agreed to the settlement, which does not imply admission of wrongdoing, according to the notice of proposed settlement.



Users who conducted searches on Google and clicked on search result links between October 26, 2006, and September 30, 2013, may be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement.



To be included as a settlement class member, individuals must have used Google Search and clicked on a search result link within the specified timeframe. Those who qualify must decide whether to participate by July 31.



The expected payment for approved claims is approximately $7.70 per person, based on current data. The settlement is subject to final approval, with the final approval hearing scheduled for October 12. Users who wish to object to the settlement can submit a written statement to the court explaining their disapproval by July 31 and may also request an opportunity to speak in court regarding the matter.



As a result of the lawsuit, Google will make changes to its frequently asked questions (FAQs) and key terms pages. These updates will provide clarity on the circumstances under which search queries are shared with third parties using referrer headers.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken