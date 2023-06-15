

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.29 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $2.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.82 billion from $4.39 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.82 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.79 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.83 to $4.87 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $15.65 to $15.75 Full year revenue guidance: $19.25 to $19.35 Bln



