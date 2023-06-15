

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huish has recalled about 7,100 Oceanic SCUBA diving buoyancy compensating devices due to the risk of drowning.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handle for the weight pockets in the Scuba Diving Buoyancy Compensating Device can break during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to dump weight pockets in an emergency to rise to the surface, posing a drowning hazard.



The company said it has received 73 reports of broken weight pocket handles. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices (BCD). The user wears the jacket-style BCD during a dive. The recalled BCDs look like a vest with an attachment point on the back for the tank, an upper airway assembly that consists of a corrugated rubber hose and an inflation mechanism that can be attached to a SCUBA regulator, and integrated weight pouches on either side that can be loaded with weights that can be dumped in an emergency.



The recalled devices include the following models: Oceanic OceanPro, Oceanic Excursion, and Oceanic Hera with serial numbers: 608262 through 695909, 1170357 through 1180342, 1200001 through 1200070 and 20031001 through 22082698.



The recalled products were sold at scuba dive equipment stores nationwide and online through third-party distributor and dealer websites from April 2019 through May 2023 for between $530 and $720.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken