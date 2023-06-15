

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trek has recalled about 96,900 Promax hydraulic disc brakes sold on Trek bicycles due to the risk of a crash.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the brake hose can detach from the brake lever, posing a crash hazard.



The recall involves Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment on the bicycle models. The serial number is printed on a sticker underneath the frame of the bicycle. Additional details can be found on the CPSC website.



Trek said it has received 195 reports of brake hoses detaching from the brake lever in the United States. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled brakes and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair.



The recalled bicycles were sold at Trek dealers nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com from June 2021 through March 2023 for between $730 and $3,300.



