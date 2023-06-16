

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Manulife said that it appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Phil Witherington, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Asia, effective July 1, 2023.



Witherington will continue reporting to Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife, and remain on Manulife's Executive Leadership Team. Witherington replaces Damien Green, who will now chair Manulife Financial Asia Ltd. (MFAL).



Prior to his appointment as Manulife's Chief Financial Officer in 2017, Witherington served as Manulife Asia's Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Manulife in 2014, Witherington was the Asia-Pacific head of finance for retail banking and wealth management at HSBC. He also held finance roles at AIA and was a financial services specialist at KPMG.



Colin Simpson, Chief Financial Officer for the US and General Account, succeeds Witherington and is appointed Manulife's Chief Financial Officer, also effective July 1, 2023. Simpson joined Manulife in November 2022 to help deliver on US Segment strategic priorities. He joined Manulife from Aviva plc, where he held the position of Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Aviva Canada, and Director of Investor Relations. Prior to his roles at Aviva, Colin was Vice President, Equity Research at Goldman Sachs International.



