

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec (WAB) has acquired L&M Radiator, Inc., a manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment radiators and heat exchangers, for $230 million in cash, financed through cash on hand and a revolving credit facility. L&M Radiator will join as a part of Components Group.



Through the acquisition, Wabtec will expand its installed base and recurring revenue in mining, engine cooling, and heat transfer solutions.



The company expects L&M to be immediately accretive to EPS excluding transaction costs, further enhanced with strong synergies to be realized over the next three years.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken