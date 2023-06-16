

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnsonville, LLC, a sausage-maker, is issuing a recall for more than 42,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links following concerns of potential contamination with extraneous materials.



The recall specifically affects the 'Beddar with Cheddar' sausage links, which may be tainted with plastic fibers.



The issue came to light after Johnsonville received a consumer complaint reporting the presence of 'very thin strands of black plastic fibers' in the product. As a result, the Sheboygan Falls establishment initiated the recall, in cooperation with federal food regulators.



The recalled pork sausage links were produced on January 26, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Consumers should be aware of the specific packages subject to the recall. These include 14-ounce vacuum-packed packages of 'Beddar with Cheddar' sausage links marked with a best-by date of July 11, 2023, and a C35 code date printed on the back. To identify the affected products, look for the establishment number 'EST. 34224' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The sausage links in question were distributed to various retail locations across several states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



For those seeking a refund, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises consumers to dispose of the affected sausage links or return them to the place of purchase. It is crucial not to consume the product to avoid any potential health risks.



To date, no illnesses related to the consumption of the contaminated sausage links have been reported.



