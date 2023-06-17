

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius expects sales revenue for the second half of the year to be below expectations, citing weak demand. It lowered forecast for 2023.



The main factors likely to dampen Sartorius' business development are the longer-than-expected lasting reduction in inventories among biopharma customers following the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the relatively low investment activities of customers due to available production capacities, the company said in a statement.



The company now expects group sales revenue to decline in the low to mid-teens percentage range in fiscal 2023; excluding Covid-19-related business, revenue would decline in the mid to high single-digit percentage range. Previously, it was expected that revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range; excluding Covid-19-related business in the high single-digit percentage range.



All forecast figures are based on constant currencies.



Sartorius said it will publish its half-year figures for 2023 as scheduled on July 21, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken