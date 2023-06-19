

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI) Monday announced the appointment of Johan Vandermeulen to the new role of Chief Operating Officer reporting to the Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco, with effect from July 1.



Further, Kingsley Wheaton will be appointed to the new role of Chief Strategy & Growth Officer reporting to the Chief Executive, with effect from September 1.



The changes follow the appointment of Marroco as Chief Executive on May 15.



Reporting to Vandermeulen will be David Waterfield, who was promoted to the Management Board as President & CEO, Reynolds American Inc. with effect from July 1. Further, Fred Monteiro -Director, Americas & Europe, Michael Dijanosic -Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Zafar Khan -Director, Operations and Javed Iqbal -Director, Digital & Information also will be reporting to Vandermeulen. Iqbal also serves currently as interim Finance Director.



The company further appointed Luciano Comin to the new role of Marketing Director, Combustibles & New Categories with effect from July 1.



Paul McCrory has been promoted to the Management Board to the new role of Director, Corporate & Regulatory Affairs with effect from September 1.



James Barrett has been promoted to the Management Board to the new role of Director, Business Development with effect from September 1.



Comin, McCrory, and Barrett will report to Wheaton.



Meanwhile, James Murphy, Director, Research & Science and Jerome Abelman, Director, Legal Affairs & General Counsel, continue in their roles reporting directly to the Chief Executive.



The company noted that Guy Meldrum, currently President & CEO, Reynolds American Inc., and Paul Lageweg, currently Director, New Categories, will step down from their roles and from the Management Board with effect from June 30.



Hae In Kim will step down from the Management Board with effect from June 30 to take up the role of Strategic Talent Director, reporting to the Chief Executive.



The existing roles of Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Growth Officer, Director, New Categories and Director, Combustibles will be removed from the Management Board as their accountabilities transfer within the new structure.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken