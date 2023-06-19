

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in June, a survey conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 85.1 in June from 91.1 in the previous month.



A reading below 100 signals a pessimistic outlook, while a score above 100 indicates optimism.



All four sub-indices of consumer confidence deteriorated in June from the previous month. The index measuring the current financial situation of household dropped to 69.1 from 70.6.



At the same time, at 85.8, the financial situation expectations index logged a more marked decline from 94.0.



Expectations regarding the future general economic situation deteriorated in May with the index falling to 92.7 from 100.5.



The indicator measuring spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months decreased to 93.0 from 99.1.



