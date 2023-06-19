

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Frito-Lay Inc., owned by food, snack, and beverage major PepsiCo, Inc., is recalling select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall includes Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip packaged in a glass jar with UPC barcode ending in 0559, and best before date of 2 NOV 23 or 3 NOV 23.



The front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, while the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product's nutrition information and declarations. Due to this, the allergen milk is not declared on the label.



The affected product was distributed nationwide at retail stores and through e-commerce channels. Consumers would have been able to purchase the jars as early as April 5, 2023.



No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.



People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are urged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.



In recent recalls citing undeclared milk, Boulder, Colorado-based Gelato Boy last week called back 728 cases / 5,824 units of Chocolate Chunk Gelato.



Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. recently called back Havasu Nutrition's Beet Root Powder + for undeclared milk allergen.



