

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), a manufacturer of aerospace and defense systems and components, announced Monday that its Systems Electronics and Controls business has received a multi-year contract from Boeing Co. (BA) on the AH-64 Apache Environmental Cooling System or ECS.



The ECS is comprised of multiple components and provides conditioned heating and cooling air for the Apache AH-64 crew stations and cooling air to the Extended Forward Avionics Bays or EFBs.



The company noted that the latest contract ensures it as the sole source ECS provider for the Apache for the coming years.



Triumph has already supported Boeing on the AH-64 Apache ECS, and has provided critical Thermal and Heating System for the fleet of over 2,000 helicopters.



Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls, said, 'Building on our successful integration of the former Fairchild business into our West Hartford CT engine controls factory as part of our consolidation plan, this contract allows us to extend and expand our ECS offerings to Boeing and the US Army on both OEM and aftermarket deliveries. Our West Hartford site benefitted from our partnership with the State of Connecticut whose infrastructure investments make it possible to retain high-wage manufacturing jobs in the state.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken