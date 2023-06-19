DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change

New Star Investment Trust plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of New Star Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today appointed William McQuaker as a non-executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect. William has more than three decades of investment experience, most recently at Fidelity International and Henderson Global Investors, where he was Head of Multi-Asset.

At the date of this announcement, William has no other directorships and there are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.

