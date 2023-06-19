Anzeige
Montag, 19.06.2023

WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.06.2023 | 13:31
New Star Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: BOA-Directorate change 19-Jun-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Star Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of New Star Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today appointed William McQuaker as a non-executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect. William has more than three decades of investment experience, most recently at Fidelity International and Henderson Global Investors, where he was Head of Multi-Asset.

At the date of this announcement, William has no other directorships and there are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.

For further information please contact:

John Jay

Brompton Asset Management Limited

Telephone: 020 7045 0600

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 19. June 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  251851 
EQS News ID:  1660255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
